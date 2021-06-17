Origin Asset Management LLP Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $187.29. 231,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

