Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. 7,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,066. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.