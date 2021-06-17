Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 65,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 29.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $287,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,130,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.02. 427,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,334. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

