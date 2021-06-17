Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in May

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 250.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $$53.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.