Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.77.

Shares of OVV traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 208,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

