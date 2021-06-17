Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Oxford Instruments stock remained flat at $$29.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

