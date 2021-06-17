Oxygen Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $100.53 million and $349,936.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,103,553 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.