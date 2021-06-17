Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,640,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 85,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,098,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,544,126 shares of company stock worth $168,534,770. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $965,814,000. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $432,809,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,002,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,727,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

