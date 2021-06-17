Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $386.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto’s fiscal third-quarter results benefited from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Increase in revenues from each geographical segment was tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are concerns.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $363.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $4,385,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

