Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,856 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $40,259,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of K opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

