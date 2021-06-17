Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 84,509 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

