Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

RIGL stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

