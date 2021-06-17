Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.96 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

