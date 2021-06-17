Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,128 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Theravance Biopharma worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

