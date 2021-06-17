Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,169 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $827,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

