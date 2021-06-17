Pano Anthos Sells 7,735 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pano Anthos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Pano Anthos sold 799 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,171.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,535.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $2,395,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

