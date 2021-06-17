Paracle Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,344. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.12 and a 1 year high of $239.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

