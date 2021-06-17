Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 58,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.23. 588,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,689,186. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

