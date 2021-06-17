Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.53. 7,076,606 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

