Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $116,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.63. 2,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,455. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.