Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in May

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSYTF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF remained flat at $$8.05 during trading on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

