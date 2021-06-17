Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

