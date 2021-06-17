Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Sells $163,307.36 in Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Les B. Korsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

