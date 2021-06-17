Paul Stockdale Acquires 8,000 Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Paul Stockdale purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,480 ($5,853.15).

OBD stock opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 49.31 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £47.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.69.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

