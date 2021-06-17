Payden & Rygel Acquires 213,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 190,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.71.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

