Payden & Rygel Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,146 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $37,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.