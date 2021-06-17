Payden & Rygel Makes New $26.94 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,936,000. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.22% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $194.76. 10,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,272. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

