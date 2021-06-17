Payden & Rygel Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 298,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 271,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

