Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

