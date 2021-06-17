Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Kemal Williamson Sells 8,500 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kemal Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

