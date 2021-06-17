PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Tops $66.18 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $66.18 million and approximately $500,969.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00766790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042661 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 674,675,387 coins and its circulating supply is 212,433,673 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

