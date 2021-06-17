Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 293 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.64 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

