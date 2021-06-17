Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch Sells 28,333 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 20th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32.

On Wednesday, April 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61.

Shares of PTON opened at $105.07 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

