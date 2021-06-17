PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Purchases 77,396 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 77,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji purchased 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji purchased 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.75 per share, with a total value of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

