PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 426,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 80,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,016,743.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,397,621 shares of company stock valued at $86,407,334 and sold 721,572 shares valued at $43,924,861. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.55. 20,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

