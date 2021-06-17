Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,652 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

