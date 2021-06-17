Peony Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $3,906.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,283,095 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

