PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.11. 267,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,827. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.