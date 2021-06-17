Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $176.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.68 million. Perficient posted sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

