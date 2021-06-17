Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

