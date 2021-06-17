Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Major Shareholder Sells $76,428,000.00 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aggregator Lp Scooby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,311,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

