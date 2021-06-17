Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Major Shareholder Sells $76,428,000.00 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Aggregator Lp Scooby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,311,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
