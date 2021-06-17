Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.