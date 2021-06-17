Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.
WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.35.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.