Peter W. Schneider Sells 4,030 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

