Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,393,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $214,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 557,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of PM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.82. 100,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,771. The company has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

