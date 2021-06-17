Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $1,120,800.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Phreesia by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

