Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $1,120,800.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
