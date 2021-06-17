Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR)

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BSR stock opened at C$1.73 on Monday. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 20.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

