Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 206,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

