Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The 3D Printing ETF by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get The 3D Printing ETF alerts:

The 3D Printing ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The 3D Printing ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.