Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.84. 503,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,077% from the average session volume of 42,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

