Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,173 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $604.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $647.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

